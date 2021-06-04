Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,566 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Catalent worth $46,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalent by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $100.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.53. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

