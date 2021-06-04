Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Brokerages expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to post sales of $2.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the highest is $3.13 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $9.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $15.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.86.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $277.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,954. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.38 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.92. Carvana has a 52 week low of $99.15 and a 52 week high of $323.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.70, for a total value of $13,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,145,050 shares of company stock valued at $307,442,746 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,882,000 after purchasing an additional 297,458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,475,000 after acquiring an additional 430,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,755 shares during the period. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,040,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after acquiring an additional 482,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

