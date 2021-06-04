Carlos R. Quezada Purchases 1,000 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) COO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $37,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,601.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carlos R. Quezada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carriage Services alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00.

Carriage Services stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $681.31 million, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.83. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%. Research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 98,967 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.