CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $396,170.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,059,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,007,722.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $392,391.76.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $389,453.02.

On Monday, May 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $397,429.60.

On Friday, May 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $398,829.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $388,613.38.

On Monday, May 17th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $392,111.88.

On Monday, May 10th, Langley Steinert sold 13,995 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $387,941.40.

On Friday, May 7th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $373,779.74.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Langley Steinert sold 83 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $2,075.83.

On Thursday, April 29th, Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $637,107.12.

CarGurus stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.92. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

