Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will report $40.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.28 billion and the lowest is $37.86 billion. Cardinal Health reported sales of $36.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $160.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.74 billion to $161.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $167.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $163.99 billion to $169.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAH. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after buying an additional 29,592 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $5,356,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.02. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

