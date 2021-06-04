Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Cardinal Energy stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.81.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

