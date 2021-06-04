Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Sells $200,534.40 in Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Purefoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.87. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global raised Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

