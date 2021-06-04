Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.72

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and traded as high as $26.77. Capitala Finance shares last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 54,892 shares traded.

CPTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a market cap of $68.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.92.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.52). Capitala Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 79.62%. The company had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capitala Finance Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Capitala Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Capitala Finance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA)

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

