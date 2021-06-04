Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given a C$45.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$45.00 price objective on Capital Power (TSE:CPX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Capital Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.18.

Shares of CPX opened at C$38.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$26.13 and a 1 year high of C$40.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$38.42. The stock has a market cap of C$4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

