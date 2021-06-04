Cango (NYSE:CANG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cango (NYSE:CANG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE CANG remained flat at $$5.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 423,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. Cango has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.61.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). Cango had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 165.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Cango will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CANG. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Cango during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango during the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Cango by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

