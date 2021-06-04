Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$41.00 target price on the stock.

CWB has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lowered Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.63.

CWB stock opened at C$35.77 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$22.05 and a 1-year high of C$37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

