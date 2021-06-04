Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$205.72. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$203.80, with a volume of 213,668 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTC.A shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$216.56.

The company has a market cap of C$11.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$196.56.

In related news, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total transaction of C$1,246,580.40.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

