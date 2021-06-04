Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

TSE CCO traded up C$0.09 on Friday, reaching C$25.47. The company had a trading volume of 361,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,545. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.13 billion and a PE ratio of -260.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.32. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$11.84 and a 52-week high of C$25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

