Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,249,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,411,000 after purchasing an additional 288,980 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,073,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,009,000 after buying an additional 44,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,248,000 after buying an additional 32,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 530,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after buying an additional 140,003 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 386,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $32.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $33.26.

