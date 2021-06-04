Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.95% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOCT. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

NOCT opened at $37.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $37.89.

