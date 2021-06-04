Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.40. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

