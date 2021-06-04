Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 33.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Snap by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,773,000 after purchasing an additional 755,676 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,728 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 15.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,253,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,707,000 after purchasing an additional 697,554 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,462,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,083,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,610,414 shares of company stock valued at $95,176,654.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a PE ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

