Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 222 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

NYSE:PKG opened at $146.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.20.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

