Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 860 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BME. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 135.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter worth $384,000.

NYSE:BME opened at $47.05 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

