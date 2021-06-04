Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITC opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -763.50 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,949.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

