Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Big Lots by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 5.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIG shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In related news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $390,813.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Big Lots stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.76.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

