Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $253,000 in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,778 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2,235.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after buying an additional 1,144,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,509,000 after buying an additional 861,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after buying an additional 440,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 1,706.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 290,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

NYSE MTDR opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 4.84. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $33.65.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.