Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,088 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 66,659 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 6.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $6.26.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.