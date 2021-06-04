California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.91

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.91 and last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 18035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.29.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp purchased 16,800 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,432.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,632,154 shares of company stock worth $47,741,082.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

