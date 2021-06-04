California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Sells 400,000 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $12,012,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

California Resources stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get California Resources alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth $408,693,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $63,657,000. CarVal Investors LP purchased a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,934,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 2,499.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,554 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,532,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.