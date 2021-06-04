Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.91. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth $27,429,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $15,223,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,696,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,215,000 after purchasing an additional 353,229 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 500.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after buying an additional 185,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

