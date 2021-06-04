Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,723. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.19.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,075,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,730,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,902 shares of company stock worth $48,291,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

