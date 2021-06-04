Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,553 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 34,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 62,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $11,637,084.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 267,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,304,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,902 shares of company stock worth $48,291,150. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.58. 4,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,723. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.19. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

