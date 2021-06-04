Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Insider Sells $1,099,242.65 in Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total value of $1,099,242.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,760.03 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,787.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.05 EPS. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

CABO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,153.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Permit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

