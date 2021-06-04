C James Koch Sells 2,500 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.40, for a total value of $2,716,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.01, for a total value of $2,722,525.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.71, for a total value of $2,646,775.00.

On Monday, May 17th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total value of $2,791,200.00.

On Friday, May 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00.

NYSE SAM opened at $1,099.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,163.42. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $498.29 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 0.77.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAM. UBS Group upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price target on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,245.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

