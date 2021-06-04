Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bunzl from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Peel Hunt raised Bunzl to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $36.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.2182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.39%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.