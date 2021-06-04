BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Sell

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

BT Group stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.25. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

