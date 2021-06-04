BSC Station One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.10 Million (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. One BSC Station coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSC Station has a market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BSC Station has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00067991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.00296494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00239307 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $422.96 or 0.01142698 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,185.83 or 1.00462715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

