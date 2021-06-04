BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $92.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $77.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.41. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 81.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.1031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. BRP’s payout ratio is 2.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

