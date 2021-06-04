Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property REIT were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after buying an additional 66,108 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Property REIT stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

