Brokerages Set Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Price Target at $78.47

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.47.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of WGO stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $71.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.61. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

