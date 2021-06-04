Brokerages Set Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) PT at $6.50

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

TWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

TWO remained flat at $$7.31 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $7.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.82.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 56.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 3.9% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 388,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 141,310 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 521.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 57,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

