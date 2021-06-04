Brokerages Set Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Price Target at $67.25

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

SWX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SWX traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $66.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,776. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.20. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $77.34.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

