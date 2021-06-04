Brokerages Set Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target at $45.90

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Union Gaming Research lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 14,250.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

SGMS opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.13. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $75.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

