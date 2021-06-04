Brokerages Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT at $45.57

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

A number of analysts have commented on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 20,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $945,673.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,977,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,392 shares of company stock worth $18,059,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,674,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,927,000 after acquiring an additional 644,039 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 639.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,242 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 46.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 415.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,480,000 after buying an additional 208,493 shares during the period. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite stock opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 2.35.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

