Brokerages Set Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) PT at $17.90

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KLDO shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLDO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $25,143,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 404,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLDO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.13. 181,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,759. The stock has a market cap of $303.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21. Kaleido Biosciences has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.