Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target at $81.00

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

LNG traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.32. 5,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,079. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.09. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,080,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,771 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,939,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $4,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

