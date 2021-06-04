Brokerages Expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will post $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $714.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $5.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

