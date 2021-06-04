Brokerages Expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.10). Seelos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seelos Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEEL shares. Roth Capital lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Seelos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

SEEL stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEEL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,216,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 3,240.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 494,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 479,343 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

