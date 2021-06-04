Brokerages Expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to Post $0.73 EPS

Analysts expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.72. Premier Financial posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Premier Financial.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 37.47%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.33 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

In other news, EVP Tina Nutter bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PFC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.30. 70,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Premier Financial has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.