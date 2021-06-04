Brokerages Expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will announce $27.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.30 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $23.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year sales of $114.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.50 million to $115.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $125.70 million, with estimates ranging from $124.40 million to $127.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Harvard Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:HBIO remained flat at $$7.13 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,586. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $284.89 million, a P/E ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.38. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $104,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 89,064 shares of company stock valued at $604,261 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

