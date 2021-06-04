Brokerages Expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to Announce $1.54 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will post $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.55. Eaton reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Eaton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $146.42 on Tuesday. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

