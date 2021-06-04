Brokerages Expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.26. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAY. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

EPAY stock opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $117,632.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $31,742.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,319.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,712 shares of company stock valued at $721,555. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

