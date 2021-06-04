Brokerages Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to announce sales of $87.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.80 million and the highest is $108.02 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $10.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 739.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $442.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $396.58 million to $523.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $813.82 million, with estimates ranging from $738.71 million to $985.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE SHO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

