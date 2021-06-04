Brokerages Anticipate Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to post $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $7.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $8.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Olin stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.73. 748,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Olin has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $870,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,165.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

